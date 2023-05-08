Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-21) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on May 8.

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (3-1) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-3).

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (152 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule