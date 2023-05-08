Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 30 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 152 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Freeland has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away Connor Seabold Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola

