How to Watch the Rockies vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rockies Player Props
|Pirates vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Rockies Prediction
|Pirates vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 30 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 152 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Freeland has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|W 13-6
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Vince Velásquez
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Taijuan Walker
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.