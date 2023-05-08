In the series opener on Monday, May 8, Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (14-21), who will answer with Kyle Freeland. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 7-11 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

