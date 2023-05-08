Kris Bryant and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Monday (beginning at 6:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.

He has a .300/.387/.467 slash line so far this season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 2 4

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits).

He has a slash line of .261/.365/.400 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3

Bet on player props for Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Keller Stats

Mitch Keller (3-1) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Keller has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 3 5.0 5 5 1 8 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 6.0 5 2 2 10 1 vs. Reds Apr. 21 6.0 4 2 2 5 1 at Cardinals Apr. 16 6.0 7 3 3 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 11 6.0 6 2 2 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .307/.345/.543 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .263/.346/.407 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 4 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Rays May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.