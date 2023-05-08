The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and Colorado Rockies (14-21) clash on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (3-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (3-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.

Freeland is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Freeland will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Kyle Freeland vs. Pirates

He meets a Pirates offense that ranks 11th in the league with 163 total runs scored while batting .249 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .420 slugging percentage (11th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 36 home runs (20th in the league).

Freeland has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out one against the Pirates this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (3-1) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 3.32, a 3.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.230.

In seven starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Keller has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.