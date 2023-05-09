Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (3-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Padres Apr. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 3 at Royals Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 2 5 2 vs. Padres Apr. 8 5.0 6 3 2 6 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 11 doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He's slashed .338/.438/.551 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has eight doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (29 total hits).

He's slashing .282/.426/.621 so far this season.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Marlins May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Devers has 35 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a .250/.310/.550 slash line so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Phillies May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .307/.383/.504 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 5 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

