The Boston Red Sox (21-15) will look to Masataka Yoshida, riding a 16-game hitting streak, against the Atlanta Braves (24-11) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, at Truist Park.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (3-3) for the Braves and Nick Pivetta (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (3-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Monday, May 1 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 3.37 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Morton has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.99, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.

Pivetta is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Pivetta will try to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

