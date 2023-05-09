Devils vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes meet, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. The Devils are the favorite, with -150 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Hurricanes, who have +130 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.
Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|How to Watch Devils vs Hurricanes
|Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Devils vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils have a 52-22-8 record overall, with a 14-8-22 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- New Jersey has 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 15 times this season the Devils ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-13-1 record, good for three points.
- New Jersey has finished 5-7-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 11 points).
- The Devils have scored more than two goals in 64 games (51-7-6, 108 points).
- In the 46 games when New Jersey has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 33-11-2 to register 68 points.
- In the 61 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 18-9-2 to register 38 points.
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have earned a record of 15-9-24 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.
- In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 54 points.
- In seven games this season when the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-4-1).
- Carolina has earned 15 points (6-8-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Hurricanes have earned 105 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 42 points with a record of 21-3-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 48-19-4 (100 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|13th
|21.9%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|4th
|82.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
