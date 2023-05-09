The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets have covered the spread more often than the Suns this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Denver (15-14-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Phoenix (5-4) does as the underdog (55.6%).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver ranks 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 treys per contest.

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

