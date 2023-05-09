Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|227.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|227.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 17th in the league, and are allowing 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|30.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-115
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-125
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|+100
|11.5
