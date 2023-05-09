Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 9.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)

Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is 6.0 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-115) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (-139)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 5.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 6.5 (+120) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (-128)

Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-111) 8.5 (-105) 0.5 (-182)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Tuesday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.

Ayton has collected 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (+115) 2.5 (-139)

Devin Booker's 27.8 points per game average is 3.7 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Booker has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

Booker has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

