Tuesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) against the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Luis Ortiz to the mound, while Connor Seabold will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (152 total), Colorado is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

