Charlie Blackmon -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .268 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • He ranks 70th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 63.6% of his games this year (21 of 33), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Blackmon has an RBI in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 14 of 33 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (57.9%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
