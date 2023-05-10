Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- hitting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 35 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 54th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this year (72.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (30.3%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (11 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
- Hill (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
