Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and the Colorado Rockies (15-22) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Rich Hill (3-3) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (0-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

The Rockies have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (162 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.75) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule