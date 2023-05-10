The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and the Colorado Rockies (15-22) will square off on Wednesday, May 10 at PNC Park, with Rich Hill getting the ball for the Pirates and Antonio Senzatela toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Pirates (-150). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rockies' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kris Bryant hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.

The Pirates have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 7-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.