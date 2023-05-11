Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 118-102 win versus the Suns, Murray had 19 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20.0 25.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.7 PRA 35.5 30.1 37.9 PR 28.5 23.9 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 37 19 5 6 2 0 1 5/7/2023 42 28 5 7 1 0 1 5/5/2023 41 32 6 5 1 1 1 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

