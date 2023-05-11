The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average more points per game at home (119.4) than away (112.2), and also give up fewer points at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

At home Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than it is away (115.3).

The Nuggets pick up two more assists per game at home (29.9) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries