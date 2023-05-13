The Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Colorado Rockies (16-23) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.08 ERA).

Rockies vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 5.08 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

The Rockies will send Feltner (2-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Feltner is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Feltner heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Ryan Feltner vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks 17th in the league with 166 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .428 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 41 home runs (17th in the league).

Feltner has a 0 ERA and a 1.059 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will send Suarez to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Houston Astros, when he pitched five scoreless innings as the starter.

Last season, he posted a 3.65 ERA with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a record of 10-7.

