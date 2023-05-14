How to Watch the Rockies vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will take on the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 32 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 173 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Freeland (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.
- Freeland has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Luis Ortiz
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Taijuan Walker
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Antonio Senzatela
|Nick Lodolo
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Jon Gray
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Andrew Heaney
