Bookmakers have set player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Charlie Blackmon and others when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has eight doubles, three home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (35 total hits).

He's slashed .276/.375/.409 so far this year.

Blackmon has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Pirates May. 10 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (42 total hits).

He has a .296/.371/.437 slash line on the season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (3-2) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his ninth start of the season.

He has five quality starts in eight chances this season.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.44), 35th in WHIP (1.130), and 56th in K/9 (7.2).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 3 6.1 7 4 4 5 0 at Astros Apr. 28 8.0 3 1 1 6 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 21 7.0 4 3 3 3 3 at Reds Apr. 16 6.0 5 3 2 4 3

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 49 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .325/.374/.517 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 13 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rockies May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Red Sox May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has put up 39 hits with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.338/.400 so far this year.

Bohm has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rockies May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

