The Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) aim to add to their five-game winning streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies (16-24) on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (3-2, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.57 ERA).

Rockies vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (3-2, 4.44 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-4, 3.57 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (3-4) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.

Freeland heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

Kyle Freeland vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks sixth in the league with 355 total hits (on a .264 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .430 (seventh in the league) with 42 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

In six innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Freeland has a 6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .217.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across eight games.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

The 29-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.44), 35th in WHIP (1.130), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 343 hits, ninth in baseball, with 32 home runs (26th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 4-for-22 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

