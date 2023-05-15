Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Monday, including George Kirby and the Mariners facing Tanner Houck and the Red Sox.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for May 15.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Patrick Corbin (1-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

NYM: Peterson WSH: Corbin 7 (34 IP) Games/IP 8 (44.1 IP) 7.68 ERA 4.87 10.6 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals

NYM Odds to Win: -150

-150 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Mets at Nationals

Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (4-1) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Grayson Rodriguez (2-0) when the teams play on Monday.

LAA: Ohtani BAL: Rodriguez 8 (46 IP) Games/IP 7 (33.2 IP) 2.74 ERA 5.08 12.9 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 BAL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Angels at Orioles

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (2-3) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Alek Manoah (1-3) when the teams play on Monday.

NYY: Brito TOR: Manoah 8 (31 IP) Games/IP 8 (41 IP) 5.81 ERA 4.83 6.4 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 NYY Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays

Mariners at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (4-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Houck (3-2) for the game between the teams Monday.

SEA: Kirby BOS: Houck 7 (44.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.2 IP) 2.62 ERA 5.26 7.1 K/9 7.9

Live Stream Mariners at Red Sox

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-2) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Jack Flaherty (2-4) when the clubs face off Monday.

MIL: Peralta STL: Flaherty 7 (40.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (39.1 IP) 2.88 ERA 6.18 10.2 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals

Braves at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

ATL: Morton TEX: Dunning 7 (40.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (31.1 IP) 3.32 ERA 1.72 8.6 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rangers

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 TEX Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Braves at Rangers

Cubs at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will look to Framber Valdez (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

CHC: Taillon HOU: Valdez 5 (19.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (53 IP) 5.95 ERA 2.38 11.4 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Cubs at Astros

Reds at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-3) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Connor Seabold (1-0) when the clubs play Monday.

CIN: Greene COL: Seabold 8 (39 IP) Games/IP 9 (23.2 IP) 3.69 ERA 4.56 11.8 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Rockies

CIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 COL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 11.5 runs

11.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Reds at Rockies

Royals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brad Keller (3-3) to the bump as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

KC: Keller SD: Wacha 8 (39.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.1 IP) 4.31 ERA 4.82 6.6 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Royals at Padres

Diamondbacks at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Drew Rucinski (0-3) when the teams face off Monday.

ARI: Kelly OAK: Rucinski 8 (45.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.1 IP) 3.57 ERA 8.16 9.1 K/9 3.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Athletics

ARI Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Athletics

Phillies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Bailey Falter (0-6) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Wood (0-0) when the clubs face off Monday.

PHI: Falter SF: Wood 7 (36 IP) Games/IP 4 (11 IP) 5.75 ERA 2.45 6.5 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Phillies at Giants

Twins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-3) when the teams play Monday.

MIN: Lopez LAD: Syndergaard 8 (49.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (32.1 IP) 3.47 ERA 6.12 11.3 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Twins at Dodgers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.