Monday's game between the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on May 15.

The probable starters are Hunter Greene (0-3) for the Reds and Connor Seabold (1-0) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (177 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Rockies Schedule