Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds will meet Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The contest's total has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 11.5 +100 -120 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. Colorado games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 10.2 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 14-16, a 46.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 40 chances.

In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 9-13 9-7 8-17 10-17 7-7

