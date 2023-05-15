How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 33 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with 177 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Connor Seabold will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.
- Seabold has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Luis Ortiz
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Taijuan Walker
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Nick Lodolo
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
