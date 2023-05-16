Tuesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (18-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) clashing at Coors Field (on May 16) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rockies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rockies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rockies have been favorites in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.
  • Colorado is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 56.5% chance to win.
  • Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 186 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 @ Pirates W 4-3 Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
May 12 Phillies L 6-3 Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
May 13 Phillies L 7-4 Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
May 14 Phillies W 4-0 Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
May 15 Reds W 9-8 Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
May 16 Reds - Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
May 17 Reds - Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers - Ryan Feltner vs Martín Pérez
May 20 @ Rangers - Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
May 21 @ Rangers - Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
May 22 Marlins - TBA vs Edward Cabrera

