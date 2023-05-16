Rockies vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies (18-24) will look to Brenton Doyle, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Coors Field.
The probable pitchers are Chase Anderson for the Rockies and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson
- Anderson gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.
- The 35-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen twice.
- He has an ERA of .00, a 2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .600 in two games this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old southpaw will make his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.