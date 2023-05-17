Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (18-25) and Cincinnati Reds (19-23) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on May 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-1) will take the ball for the Reds.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Rockies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rockies have been favorites in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.
- Colorado has a record of 2-5 when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Colorado has scored 187 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
|May 13
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
|May 14
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
|May 15
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
|May 16
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
|May 17
|Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
