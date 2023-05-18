Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 18
Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.
With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|20.0
|25.2
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|5.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.3
|PRA
|35.5
|30.1
|36.6
|PR
|29.5
|23.9
|30.3
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|2.6
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers
- Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Murray's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.
Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/16/2023
|37
|31
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|1/9/2023
|36
|34
|7
|4
|5
|0
|2
|12/16/2022
|36
|23
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|10/30/2022
|32
|21
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10/26/2022
|28
|13
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
