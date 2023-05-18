Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their Western Conference finals game 2 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Lakers after a 132-126 win on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the win with a team-leading 34 points. Anthony Davis put up 40 points in the Lakers' loss.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 117.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

