Lynx vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In the season opener for both teams, the Minnesota Lynx play the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on The U.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: The U
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-5)
|162.5
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-5.5)
|163
|-233
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lynx (-4.5)
|164.5
|-190
|+145
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Lynx compiled a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Sky put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lynx games.
- A total of 16 of the Sky's games last season went over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.