The Colorado Rockies and Brenton Doyle take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field.

The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-225). A 9-run total has been set in the matchup.

Rockies vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023

8:05 PM ET

Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 43 games with a total this season.

In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 9-13 10-7 9-18 12-17 7-8

