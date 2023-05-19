Player props can be found for Marcus Semien and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashing .273/.371/.413 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI (46 total hits).

He has a slash line of .297/.370/.426 so far this season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1 at Royals Apr. 19 5.2 8 3 3 3 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .293/.375/.477 on the season.

Semien will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.320/.541 on the year.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

