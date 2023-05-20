Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 20
Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.
With prop bets available for Brown, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|11.5
|13
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.1
|4.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|1.8
|PRA
|18.5
|19
|19
|PR
|15.5
|15.6
|17.2
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers
- Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- Brown's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.
- The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.
- The Lakers give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, allowing 12.5 makes per game.
Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|37
|12
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5/16/2023
|24
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/9/2023
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|12/16/2022
|35
|11
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10/30/2022
|28
|10
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10/26/2022
|33
|18
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
