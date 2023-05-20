Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers square off on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+130) against the Hurricanes (-150).
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have finished 16-10-26 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 52-21-9.
- Carolina is 25-7-7 (57 points) in its 39 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).
- Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 18 games this season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).
- The Hurricanes are 52-6-5 in the 63 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 22-3-0 record (44 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 50-19-5 (105 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 7-5-3 (17 points).
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that have needed OT this season.
- Florida has earned 43 points (18-6-7) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Panthers registered only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).
- When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 67 games, earning 102 points from those contests.
- Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 39 games this season and has recorded 50 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 35 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
