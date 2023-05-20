Looking for Saturday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Kyle Freeland drawing the start for the Rockies, and Jon Gray taking the ball for Rangers.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for May 20.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-7) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

KC: Lyles CHW: Giolito 9 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (53.2 IP) 6.97 ERA 3.86 6.6 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Alek Manoah (1-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

BAL: Rodriguez TOR: Manoah 8 (37 IP) Games/IP 9 (45 IP) 6.57 ERA 5.40 10.7 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will look to Aaron Nola (3-3) when the teams face off Saturday.

CHC: Taillon PHI: Nola 6 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (55.2 IP) 6.29 ERA 4.53 9.6 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (5-1) when the clubs face off Saturday.

ARI: Pfaadt PIT: Keller 3 (14.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (56.2 IP) 8.59 ERA 2.38 6.7 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -135

-135 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (0-1) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Patrick Corbin (2-5) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

DET: Faedo WSH: Corbin 2 (10.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (50.1 IP) 4.22 ERA 4.65 6.7 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -115

-115 DET Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Rockies at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Freeland (4-4) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Gray (3-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.

COL: Freeland TEX: Gray 9 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.2 IP) 3.16 ERA 3.15 6.7 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -190

-190 COL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will counter with Logan Webb (3-5) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

MIA: Garrett SF: Webb 8 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (59 IP) 5.40 ERA 3.66 8.8 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-3) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (4-1) when the teams play on Saturday.

OAK: Sears HOU: Brown 8 (42.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (44.2 IP) 5.27 ERA 3.43 9.3 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Reds Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (1-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

NYY: Brito CIN: Weaver 9 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.1 IP) 5.45 ERA 6.26 5.9 K/9 8.9

Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (3-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.

CLE: Bibee NYM: Scherzer 4 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (27.2 IP) 3.22 ERA 4.88 8.9 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Brewers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Eric Lauer (4-4) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (5-1) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

MIL: Lauer TB: Eflin 8 (39.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (40 IP) 4.54 ERA 3.38 8.8 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Mariners at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Jesse Chavez (0-0) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

SEA: Gilbert ATL: Chávez 8 (46 IP) Games/IP 21 (18 IP) 3.91 ERA 2.50 10.6 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -155

-155 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (2-1) when the teams meet Saturday.

LAD: Syndergaard STL: Mikolas 8 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (47.2 IP) 5.94 ERA 4.91 6.4 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -110

-110 LAD Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

Twins at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (1-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Patrick Sandoval (3-2) when the teams play Saturday.

MIN: Varland LAA: Sandoval 4 (23 IP) Games/IP 8 (44.2 IP) 4.30 ERA 3.22 10.6 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -130

-130 MIN Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (3-2) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (1-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.

BOS: Sale SD: Musgrove 8 (43.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (19 IP) 5.40 ERA 6.63 11.2 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

