The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (223)
  • The Lakers have been less successful against the spread than the Nuggets this season, putting up an ATS record of 40-39-3, compared to the 44-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.
  • Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (75%).
  • When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).
  • The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver puts up 115.8 points per game and give up 112.5, ranking them 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.
  • With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
  • The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
  • Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

