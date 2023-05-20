In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up more points per game at home (119.4) than away (112.2), and also allow fewer points at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

In 2022-23 Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are collecting 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

