The field at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Patrick Reed. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,394-yard course from May 18-21.

Patrick Reed Insights

Reed has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Reed has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Reed has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Reed has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Reed has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 32 1 285 0 6 1 2 $1.2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Reed's previous nine appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 24th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Reed finished 34th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,394 yards, 94 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Reed will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,359 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of +1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Reed's Last Time Out

Reed was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the Masters Tournament, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Reed shot better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Reed shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Reed had four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Reed's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent outing, Reed carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Reed ended the Masters Tournament carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Reed had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

+8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

