Taylor Pendrith is in eighth place, with a score of -1, following the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Pendrith has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Pendrith's average finish has been 50th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -5 279 0 17 1 3 $2M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

Courses that Pendrith has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,324 yards, 70 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 64th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Pendrith was better than only 7% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Pendrith did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Pendrith had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Pendrith carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last outing, Pendrith's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Pendrith finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.0.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Pendrith carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.