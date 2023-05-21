You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat before their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday at FTX Arena.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 9.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120) 3.5 (+130)

Tatum has recorded 30.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-128) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+105)

Sunday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 23.5. That's 3.1 less than his season average.

He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Sunday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-110) 9.5 (-105) 3.5 (-143)

Sunday's over/under for Adebayo is 18.5 points, 1.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-128) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (-182)

The 28.5 point total set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 5.6 more than his scoring average on the season (22.9).

Butler has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Butler has knocked down 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

