The Texas Rangers (28-17) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, May 21 at 2:35 PM ET. Andrew Heaney will get the ball for the Rangers, while Connor Seabold will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-225). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 6-1 (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.