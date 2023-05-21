Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday, starting at 2:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 17 RBI (42 total hits).

He has a .276/.369/.421 slash line on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 43 hits with eight doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .326/.381/.455 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (2-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 9 2 at Mariners May. 9 6.2 4 4 3 7 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 4.2 4 6 6 5 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 6.0 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 6.0 5 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Connor Seabold's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .299/.376/.484 slash line so far this season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 20 3-for-5 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 43 hits with six doubles, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.323/.548 so far this season.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 20 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 19 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.