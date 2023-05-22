Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last game (May 20 win against the Lakers) put up 17 points and two steals.

Below, we break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.9 PR 12.5 13.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Lakers

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the league, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 34 17 3 0 4 0 2 5/18/2023 26 8 3 2 2 0 0 5/16/2023 36 21 2 3 3 1 2 1/9/2023 31 16 3 3 1 0 1 12/16/2022 30 9 1 0 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 9 5 5 3 2 1 10/26/2022 25 13 4 1 3 0 1

