Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 37 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 141 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 208 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors this season.

Colorado has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.472 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing one hit against the Cincinnati Reds.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers L 13-3 Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home - Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander

