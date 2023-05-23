Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .216.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
- In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
