Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .216.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 27 of 44 games this season (61.4%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has driven home a run in 15 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
  • In 18 games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 22
17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Perez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
