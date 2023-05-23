Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .275 with six doubles and three walks.
- In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Castro has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (30.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (19.2%).
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
