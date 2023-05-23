Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Profar is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 68.3% of his games this season (28 of 41), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.3% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 41 games (41.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 20
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Perez (1-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
