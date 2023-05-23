On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) take on the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-2) 162 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-2.5) 161.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-2.5) 161.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 162.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Dream won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.
  • Dream games hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.